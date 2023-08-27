'Imagine if I was a cyclist': Woman's car splattered with cement from passing truck, MP responds

Unfortunately, this isn't a car wrap or groovy new paint job. Rather, it's a car that's been splattered with cement.

That's what happened to Facebook user Christine Tan, whose car ended up in an unexpected predicament.

The incident was highlighted by Member of Parliament Lim Biow Chuan on Saturday (Aug 26), whereby a photo posted by Lim showed a blue-coloured car with contrasting streaks of cement running along the side of the vehicle.

In his post, Lim described how the driver of the car had complained to him about a passing cement truck which caused her vehicle to be splashed with cement.

He stated: "I am asking LTA (Land Transport Authority) to step up enforcement action against the cement trucks so that no driver will have to suffer such an incident again."

In a reply to his post, Tan identified herself as the driver of the vehicle and shared more about the incident, which allegedly occurred along Crescent Road at about 11.20am on Saturday.

Describing how the truck had "sped by", resulting in cement getting onto the car, Tan stated: "My windscreen was covered with cement which reduced my visibility."

"It took me a painful 10 minutes to inch my way home," wrote Tan, adding that some of the cement could not be removed.

In her reply, Tan pointed out that the situation could have been worse if a cyclist had been in her place, or if something else had fallen from the truck.

"Imagine if I [was] a cyclist. Imagine if it was more than just cement, it could cause serious injuries. I hope LTA can do more to track down such irresponsible drivers and contractors," Tan stated.

As the photo of the road appeared to be a single-lane carriageway in either direction, one commenter questioned if cement trucks are allowed in the area.

Tan clarified that the incident had occurred along Cresent Road, north of Mountbatten, and she had met with Lim on the way back following the incident.

Lim also asked Tan for more details of the truck, as "It would help identify the company involved and we want to stop this reckless driving by the cement drivers".

In the comments section, one user called it a "freak accident", while another noted that it would be "an expensive repaint job" if required.

One commenter commiserated with Tan's predicament, sharing how he'd gone through a similar experience.

Some others, however, remarked that the end result looked like a "cool new design".

AsiaOne has reached out to Tan and LTA for more information.

