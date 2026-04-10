IMDA expands support for fresh graduates pursuing careers in tech

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is significantly ramping up support for fresh information and digital technology (IDT) graduates by expanding the TechSkills Accelerator for Institute of Technical Education and Polytechnics (TIP) Alliance to include university students .

Announced on Friday (April 10) by Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How, the new TIP Alliance+ programme aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry needs over the next three years .

This expansion builds on the existing success of the TIP Alliance, which has facilitated over 2,300 year-long internships and offered more than 1,000 tech jobs for ITE and polytechnic students since 2022 .

Under the enhanced framework, university graduates will now gain access to structured career pathways and bite-sized modules designed to build specialised technical expertise .

A centralised hub for tech careers

In a move to streamline job-seeking and upskilling, IMDA and the National Trades Union Congress’ e2i have launched the Tech Elevation and Career Hub, a one-stop online portal .

The platform currently hosts approximately 800 tech job and internship opportunities for graduates, jobseekers and mid-career professionals looking to navigate job prospects in the digital economy .

Sector-specific training pathways

A key feature of the rollout is the introduction of sector-specific pathways, starting with the Government Tech Pathway developed alongside GovTech and the Singapore Computer Society .

This initiative provides students with hands-on experience in high-demand areas such as governance, compliance, and public sector systems .

Following this launch, IMDA plans to extend similar structured pathways to critical sectors including financial services and healthtech . These efforts are supported by over 200 employers who have moved toward skills-based hiring, prioritising industry-relevant capabilities over academic pedigree .

This article was produced with the assistance of AI and checked by our editors.

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