IMDA proposing that businesses using SMS messaging must register their Sender IDs

As part of a multi-pronged fight against SMS scams involving the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), the Singapore Police Force, various Government agencies, and Private Sector partners, launched the SMS Sender ID Registry in Aug 2021.

Since its launch, over 120 public and private sector organisations have joined the SSIR, despite registration being voluntary. This has resulted in a threefold decline in SMS scam cases being reported when compared to the three months prior to the SSIR's launch.

To improve its efficacy and to protect SMS as a communication channel, the IMDA announced plans to make SSIR registration mandatory for organisations that use Sender IDs (i.e., a full registration regime).

This means that merchants and organisations that use SMS Sender IDs must register with the SSIR using their Unique Identity Number (UEN).

Following a transition period from October until the end of 2022, only registered Sender IDs will be allowed to send messages and all other non-registered Sender IDs blocked as a default.

While this may add a layer of protection, the IMDA still recommends that Singaporeans remain aware and vigilant against scam messages and that they download tools like Scamshield to help filter out scam messages and block scam calls.

