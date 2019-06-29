Import of bottled water from Malaysia's Malee Mineral Water banned after bacteria detected in samples: SFA

Bacterium strain Pseudomonas aeruginosa was detected during recent surveillance of bottled drinking water consignments manufactured by Malee Mineral Water.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Malee.com.my
Choo Yun Ting
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has restricted the import of bottled water from Malaysian manufacturer Malee Mineral Water after bacteria was found in samples of products.

In a circular addressed to bottled water importers on its website on Friday (June 28), SFA said the bacterium strain, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, was detected during recent checks of bottled drinking water consignments.

The import of all bottled drinking and mineral water from the manufacturer is no longer permitted, SFA said.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a common environmental bacterium and can be found in faeces, soil, water and sewage.

It can multiply in water environments and also on the surface of suitable organic materials in contact with water.

According to Malee Mineral Water's website, it manufactures three lines of bottled water - Sukahati, Ro Fina and Still.

On June 12, SFA ordered a recall of Starfresh bottled drinking water after the same bacterium strain was found in samples of the product.

It said that the use or consumption of products contaminated with this bacteria can cause a range of infections, but will rarely cause serious illnesses in healthy individuals.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Singapore Food Agency (SFA) Food safety
