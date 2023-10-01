'Impossible': Staff at Choa Chu Kang stall claims cockroach on siew mai is not from stall but from customer's house

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is looking into an incident in which a diner found a cockroach on takeaway dim sum from a coffee shop stall.

Stomp contributor Doris said her husband purchased two pieces of siew mai from Kimly Dim Sum at Block 429A Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4 on Sept 12, at around 7pm.

When he came home and opened the box of food, he saw a cockroach on the siew mai, said Doris.

The Stomp contributor recounted: "You can tell from the picture that the dead cockroach has dried up.

"The next morning, I went over to the stall to give feedback. The stallholder said it was impossible that they didn't see a dead cockroach when packing the food. She claimed that the cockroach was from my house.

"I hope the authorities can do a thorough check on the stall's hygiene. There has been feedback from residents about how the stall is unkempt, the porridge pot is not covered and there are small cockroaches crawling around. Please keep a look out."

In response to a Stomp query, SFA said it is looking into the matter.

It added: "Food safety is a joint responsibility. While SFA puts in place and enforces the regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food hygiene and preparation practices.

"Members of the public who come across any potentially errant food operator should report to SFA via the online feedback form.

"As part of the enquiry and gathering of evidence, SFA may engage the feedback provider for more details and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if sufficient evidence has been obtained."

