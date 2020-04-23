Indian national dies after he was found at staircase landing of Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

SINGAPORE - A man died after being found at a staircase landing at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital on Thursday morning (April 23).

Police said in a statement that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at the hospital at around 7.30am.

The man, an Indian national, 46, was found lying motionless at the staircase landing. He later died from his injuries.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect foul play.

Police are investigating the case.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.