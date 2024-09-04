Award Banner
Indian PM Modi to start 2-day Singapore visit on Sept 4

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a press conference at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister in Warsaw, Poland, Aug 22, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONSeptember 04, 2024 8:17 AM

SINGAPORE — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong during a two-day visit to the city-state starting on Wednesday (Sept 4), Singapore's government said.

Modi will also meet Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and former Prime Ministers Lee Hsien Loong and Goh Chok Tong during the trip, his fifth to Singapore and first since 2018.

He will also participate in a business roundtable with local business leaders and meet semiconductor players.

Modi will be accompanied by Indian government officials including the Foreign Minister and National Security Advisor.

