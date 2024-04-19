Indonesia volcano eruption: Bride may miss Singapore wedding after Scoot flight cancelled

Here comes the bride — or maybe not. A woman in Sarawak looks set to miss her own wedding on Friday (April 19) because she was unable to catch her flight to Singapore.

"I'm going to get married in Singapore tomorrow and we're supposed to hold a wedding banquet with a hundred guests there.

"Now that the flight's cancelled, what can I do?" she said.

The woman's words were overheard by a fellow passenger at Sarawak's Miri Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Many passengers there were caught off guard by flight cancellations following Mount Ruang's volcano eruptions in Indonesia, reported Malaysian publication Oriental Daily.

According to CNA, several airlines including Scoot cancelled flights after aviation authorities warned of safety risks.

TR415, the Scoot flight that the bride was supposed to be on, was cancelled along with three other Scoot flights scheduled to fly between Singapore and East Malaysia on Thursday afternoon (April 18).

"Scoot is assisting to re-accomodate affected customers onto subsequent flights, where available," the budget airline said.

Affected customers who choose not to continue with their travel may also request for a full refund, Scoot added.

Multiple eruptions at Mount Ruang forced more than 800 people in the vicinity to evacuate, Reuters reported.

Local officials also flagged tsunami risks if parts of the mountain collapsed into the ocean below.

"The potential for further eruption is still high, so we need to remain alert," volcanology agency official Heruningtyas Desi Purnamasari told reporters on Thursday.

