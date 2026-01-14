Indonesian baby-trafficking case: Adoption agencies expected to do due diligence on babies' origins, says Goh Pei Ming

Adoption agencies in Singapore are expected to carry out due diligence to ensure that the children they bring in are of "correct background and origin", Minister of State for Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming said on Wednesday (Jan 14).

Goh was responding to a parliamentary question from Workers' Party chair Sylvia Lim on concerns over Singaporeans' confidence in adoption processes, despite the affected parents having followed all legal requirements amid the alleged Indonesian baby-trafficking case.

"I have constituents affected by this situation and they have already been caring for these babies for more than a year, and this uncertainty is a torture to them," said Lim, who also wanted to know how long investigations are expected to take.

The exchange in parliament follows reports by Indonesian media last September that police in Indonesia were working with Singapore authorities to investigate an alleged baby trafficking syndicate operating out of West Java.

In his reply, Goh stated that while he is unable to comment on the timeline of the case due to ongoing investigations, the ministry takes the matter seriously and will work with the relevant authorities to ensure safeguards, transparency, and support for families affected.

"We have guidelines telling the agencies what they can and cannot do. If we uncover that agencies were aware that the children they are bringing in are of unknown or suspicious origin, and despite so, bring them in, they will be taken to task."

He noted, however, that in some cases, actions taken in the children's country of origin may be outside the knowledge of agencies in Singapore, and investigations are ongoing.

Goh added that adoptive parents also have a part to play.

"Adoptive parents are informed of the process and proceed with adoption under the framework that has been put out. Many (child adoption agencies) operate on a commercial basis and the onus is on the adoptive parents to ensure that children are identified matched and placed in accordance with the prevailing laws," he said.

Citizenship not guaranteed upon adoption order

Lim also asked whether childcare expenses for adopted children who have had their citizenship applications put on hold due to the investigation could be given special exception on a "Singapore child basis".

In his reply, Goh stated that adoption and citizenship process are separate, and that citizenship is not automatically granted following an adoption order.

He added that if adoptive parents do require financial assistance, they may approach MSF and it will assess every case based on the circumstances.

"We understand that the uncertainty may cause a little bit of anxiety for the affected families, but investigations are still underway, and we are trying our best to work very closely... because this involves not just within Singapore, but also the Indonesian authorities. We are therefore working to proceed as expeditiously as possible and to give families resolution," said Goh.

[[nid:727939]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com