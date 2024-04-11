Indonesian maid runs off after working in Singapore for less than 2 months

Carrying a plastic bag, the Indonesian maid headed downstairs to throw out the trash.

But the 37-year-old never came back. She had left the house at 10pm on March 31.

Her employer, a 62-year-old housewife surnamed Ye, later found out that the maid, Aini, had left Singapore.

Ye told Shin Min Daily News that Aini, who came to her home on Feb 8, had been working only for seven weeks.

Aini's responsibilities included doing household chores in the four-room flat in Sengkang and taking care of Ye's 37-year-old daughter, who is intellectually disabled.

Ye said Aini was aware that her daughter, who needs help with diaper changing, bathing and eating, would require round-the-clock care.

To ensure that the maid would not be overworked, Ye said she would let the latter rest at night and she would take over the caregiving duties.

"I understand this isn't an easy job, I thought that if I treated her better, she would do the same to my daughter. I was wrong," said Ye.

Even when Aini threw away her daughter's food after the latter refused to eat, Ye did not say a word.

After Aini left the house on March 31. Ye realised something was amiss when she did not return after half an hour had passed.

Suspecting her maid had run off, Ye went to the police station to file a report.

When she checked her home's CCTV footage from that day, Ye saw that Aini had gone outside the house twice around noon. She walked along the corridor and also went downstairs.

The video also captured the maid carrying a red plastic bag and leaving the house that night.

"Her behaviour was very suspicious. It's possible that someone was there to pick her up that night."

Ye eventually received a call from the police on April 9, informing her that Aini had left the country.

Forced to cancel holiday

With the maid gone, Ye's hopes of taking a break have been dashed.

She and her husband had booked a holiday to China, which cost more than $800 per person, but they have to cancel the trip now.

"I have been working day and night for the past few years, and thought I finally could have some time to relax," she lamented.

Aini's disappearance also means she has to make regular trips to the Ministry of Manpower and the maid agency from where she hired Aini.

No news of missing maid, says agency

A spokesperson from Inter Great Maid Agency, surnamed Zhou, told Shin Min that they have not received any news regarding Aini's whereabouts.

They are in contact with her family as well as the Indonesian Embassy. They have also contacted local shelters for maids.

"We will cooperate with the relevant parties and hope that the matter will be resolved as soon as possible," said Zhou.

