Indonesian man charged for allegedly attempting to deposit counterfeit $10k note

An Indonesian man who allegedly tried to deposit a counterfeit $10,000 note into his bank account has been charged in court on Thursday (Jan 23).

36-year-old Chandra Ahmadyani is accused of using the fake banknote at the DBS South Bridge branch in Hong Lim Complex at about noon on Dec 23, 2024, reported The Straits Times.

The police said in a statement on Wednesday that Chandra had presented the banknote to a counter staff, who was suspicious of its authenticity and alerted the manager.

The man was subsequently arrested by the police and the counterfeit note was seized for investigations.

The charge sheet stated that Chandra had reason to believe the note was fake, according to ST.

In court, Chandra reportedly stated his intention to plead guilty to the charge of using a counterfeit banknote. If convicted, he may face a jail term of up to 20 years, and a fine.

The police said in their statement that it takes a serious view of any person found criminally involved in counterfeit currency.

It reminded the public to be cautious of those who offer money in exchange for help to convert counterfeit large denomination currency notes with genuine currency of smaller denominations, or to deposit such notes at banks or other financial institutions.

Individuals who receive notes they suspect to be counterfeit should immediately call the police.

They are advised to take note of the physical appearance of the person(s) who presented the counterfeit notes as well as the description of the vehicle used, if any.

They should also place the suspected counterfeit note in a protective covering such as an envelope or folded paper to prevent further tampering and submit it to the police.

