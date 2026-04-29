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Indonesian man to be charged with molesting female passenger on board flight to Singapore

The 20-year-old is alleged to have groped the female passenger who was seated next to him
Indonesian man to be charged with molesting female passenger on board flight to Singapore
The man will be charged in court on Thursday (April 30) with using criminal force with intent to outrage a person's modesty.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Jasper Lim
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONApril 29, 2026 1:09 PMBYSean Ler

A 20-year-old Indonesian man will be charged in court on Thursday (April 30) for allegedly molesting a woman on board an aircraft. 

The police said in a news release on Wednesday that they were alerted to the incident, involving the man and a female passenger, at about 1.30pm on April 15.

Based on preliminary investigations, the man is alleged to have inappropriately touched the passenger who was seated next to him. She left her seat and sought help from cabin crew, who then reported the matter to the captain. 

After the aircraft landed at Changi Airport, officers from the Airport Police Division conducted follow-up investigations and arrested the man.

If found guilty of using criminal force with intent to outage the woman's modesty, the 20-year-old may be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of these punishments.

The police reiterated that they take a firm stance against any sexual offenders who commit indecent acts that cause alarm, distress or harassment.

On April 27, the police launched a year-long anti-sexual crime campaign to strengthen public awareness and encourage the community to take action to prevent, deter and report sexual offences.

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editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Police ForceSingapore courtsMolestAirplaneINDONESIA
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