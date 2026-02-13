Indonesian caught with package of suspected drugs at Singapore Cruise Centre

A 27-year-old Indonesian man was arrested on Feb 29 on suspicion of attempting to smuggle a drug called Kratom via Singapore.

Kratom is a tropical tree native to Southeast Asia, according to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), and its leaves contain Mitragynine and 7-Hydroxymitragynine which can affect the brain and cause mood swings.

It is commonly consumed by chewing on raw leaves or boiled as a tea.

The stimulant can cause effects including nausea, seizures, and hallucinations.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Feb 13), the Immigrations and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the man was flagged for additional checks at Singapore Cruise Centre as he appeared nervous.

A search of his luggage revealed a wrapped package, which is suspected to contain 1.02kg of Kratom in powder form.

Mitragynine and 7-Hydroxymitragynine are classified as Class A controlled drugs under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

For importing Class A controlled drugs, offenders face a mandatory jail term of at least five years and five strokes of the cane.

The case has been referred to CNB for further investigation.

[[nid:729371]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com