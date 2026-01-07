Indonesia's defence chief awarded Distinguished Service Order by Singapore

The Indonesian National Defence Forces' (TNI) Chief of Defence Force, General Agus Subiyanto, has been conferred the prestigious Darjah Utama Bakti Cemerlang (Tentera), or Distinguished Service Order (Military), by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Gen Subiyanto was presented with Singapore's highest military award at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on Wednesday (Jan 7) afternoon.

The award was given for his "significant role" in strengthening defence ties between the TNI and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), said Mindef.

The statement added that the high cadence of professional exchanges and regular bilateral exercises have "greatly promoted" interoperability and friendship between the two armed forces.

"Under General Subiyanto's leadership, the implementation of the Defence Cooperation Agreement, which entered into force in 2024, has continued to be smooth.

"Both militaries also maintained a high cadence of professional exchanges and regular bilateral exercises such as Exercise Safkar Indopura, Exercise Eagle Indopura, Exercise Elang Indopura, Exercise Chandrapura and Exercise Manyar Indopura," said Mindef.

Gen Subiyanto is Indonesia's 23rd defence chief, and was appointed to his current role in November 2023.

During his two-day visit to Singapore, which ends on Wednesday (Jan 7), he called on Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and reaffirmed the close and longstanding bilateral defence relationship between the two countries.

Gen Subiyanto also called on Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing and the SAF's Chief of Defence Force Vice-Admiral Aaron Beng.

