Infestation at Telok Blangah flat? Neighbours say cockroaches are flying into their homes

Residents at an HDB block in Telok Blangah are grappling with a cockroach problem allegedly caused by a neighbour's hoarding habit.

64-year-old Shen shared that dozens of cockroaches would scutter around the common corridor as well as his doorstep every day for the past 20 years, Shin Min Daily News reported on Sunday (June 25).

At least five roaches would also fly into his home, the long-suffering resident said, adding that he used more than four bottles of insecticide every month to kill the pests.

"I love being clean… but they are everywhere. It's too much," Shen said.

The man pointed out that the cockroaches came from his next-door neighbours on the 10th floor.

They are a pair of brothers and the younger one could be seen rummaging through rubbish for items to bring home, Shen added.

When Shin Min reporters visited the scene, there were bags of items placed outside the flat which also emanated an unpleasant smell.

Besides the cockroach infestation, the man now has to deal with maggots crawling on his doorstep.

"Seeing the maggots is a first for me. I'm not sure if [my neighbours] have rotten meat at home," he said.

"There's nothing we can do since [they ignored us]. So we just have to clean up by ourselves."

Another resident shared that her family has no choice but to catch cockroaches that creeped into her flat.

"My mother and I are the only ones at home who dare to deal with them," 21-year-old Cai said.

For a 25-year-old administrative assistant, the cockroach infestation has affected her daily life.

Describing how her family can no longer sit in the living room to watch television together, she said: "When my two-year-old daughter first learnt to speak, she pointed at the door and said 'cockroach'.

"I think that's because we used that word so often at home."

ALSO READ: Hougang resident complains of bugs crawling into flat from insect-infested furniture discarded by neighbour

chingshijie@asiaone.com