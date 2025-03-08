Influencer admits stealing $200k worth of Louis Vuitton items from Sentosa bungalow

A Singaporean influencer has admitted to a string of offences including breaking into a bungalow on Treasure Island on Sentosa, cheating and forgery.

He also admitted to submitting forged payment receipts to deceive Ion Orchard into issuing him more than $76,900 worth of shopping vouchers.

Chin Tung Sheng, 26, pleaded guilty to seven charges on March 7 for the offences he committed from April 2020 to December 2023. He appeared in court via video link, keeping his head down during proceedings.

Chin, who has been in remand since December 2023, has over 334,000 followers on his Instagram page, where he flaunted his lavish lifestyle.

Detailing Chin’s housebreaking offence, Deputy Public Prosecutor Caleb Looi said the owner of a bungalow on Treasure Island was looking to find a tenant for the house in 2023.

Chin saw advertisements that the bungalow was up for rent and went to view the house several times in October and November that year.

There, he spotted three large trunks, seven suitcases and four boxes from luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

In December 2023, a worker hired to conduct repairs and maintenance at the bungalow noticed some of the items on display were missing.

A police report was made, and investigations revealed that Chin had entered the bungalow either by using the passcode at the front door or through the backdoor that he had unlocked during a tour of the house.

Chin admitted to stealing two Louis Vuitton trunks valued at more than $70,800 each and other luxury items. He then sold these items online or to luxury resellers.

DPP Looi said the owner of the bungalow estimated that the items Chin stole cost around $200,000.

The prosecutor added that Chin had sustained some losses in a trading business, and that he has made no restitution.

Separately, between August 2020 and April 2021, Chin used more than 25 different membership accounts to submit forged payment receipts to Ion Orchard to receive membership points.

He later exchanged these membership points for shopping vouchers for the mall on at least 96 occasions. In total, more than $76,900 worth of vouchers were handed to Chin.

His acts came to light when an Ion staff member noticed that all the receipts submitted by Chin were photographs of electronically created receipts and that these receipts were mostly from one particular cash register at the Louis Vuitton outlet in Ion.

Separately, in July 2022, Chin booked a stay at Amara Sanctuary Sentosa and deceived the hotel receptionist that he had made full payment of over $13,200 for the stay by using a doctored photo of a PayNow transaction.

In 2020, Chin also forged multiple documents as he wanted to convince potential business partners that he had connections to the Singapore Government and had strong financial backing.

These documents included his bank account balances, which he doctored to show that he had more than $1.8 billion in one, and $16.9 million in another.

He also made use of a letter that was addressed to his previous company from the Prime Minister’s Office and changed its contents to make it seem like it was addressed only to him, thanking him for the efforts in helping Singapore by providing medical supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2022, Chin also deceived a foodpanda delivery rider into believing that $63 had been paid by doctoring a screenshot, when in fact he did not pay.

Seeking a sentence of 35 to 44 months’ jail, DPP Looi said the fact that Chin had no antecedents should be given little mitigating weight as he offended on multiple occasions over a long period of time.

DPP Looi said this highlighted the persistence in his conduct and lack of remorse.

In mitigation, Chin’s defence lawyer Suang Wijaya said his client committed the offences during a time when he had suffered large setbacks to his financial situation and his career.

“His offences were born out of a very unfortunate confluence of factors and his lack of antecedence should be taken into account,” the lawyer added.

Chin is expected to be sentenced on March 19.

