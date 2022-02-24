'Changi Airport spotted': Influencer calls out bullies on jokes about her flat chest

Tired of being on the receiving end of derogatory comments on social media, an influencer decided to stand up for herself by calling out the perpetrators.

Chrysan Lee, who is a talent from local production company Wah!Banana, made an Instagram post on Monday (Feb 22) showing screengrabs of the comments she had been receiving online.

The comments were either on her body type such as calling her a "runway", or contained sexually explicit requests.

"Shame. Do you see how ugly their personalities are?" the 26-year-old influencer wrote.

"What I wear, how I look and what I put out there — does not excuse their gross behaviour in damaging comments and making themselves feel better at my or someone else's expense."

Lee also continued calling her bullies out in Instagram stories, and addressed comments telling her to "ignore [them] and move on".

"Do not invalidate our experiences. Do not tell a victim or somebody who is trying to stand up for themselves that their efforts are making things worse," she said.

"This is a real, growing problem in real life and social media. We do not brush it off when it gets overboard."

At the end of her Instagram post, the influencer also wrote a message of support to other women who were facing similar issues.

"Never let them influence you, that your body type is 'not right' or shameful... We were not born for anybody to abuse, or to be trampled."

Lee's post has received over 20,000 likes at the time of writing. Several netizens have also praised her for having the courage to defend herself.

What to do if you are sexually harassed

According to the Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware), if you find yourself being sexually harassed, here are some steps you can take:

Indicate that you can uncomfortable with the behaviour by saying no effectively and emphatically.

Create a log that includes the dates, times and places where the harassment occurred, as well as a clear account of the incident. Any correspondence with the perpetrator may also be used as evidence.

Call Aware’s Helpline at 1800 777-5555 for advice or make a police report if the incident is serious and you are prepared for the police to conduct an investigation.

