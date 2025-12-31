'No one threatens my son and gets away with it': Influencer files police report after netizen threatens to beat his son

A local influencer filed a police report after his 12-year-old son was threatened during a TikTok livestream.

The father, Singapore-based influencer Alex Lee, posted a subsequent video, which has since garnered over 2.6 million views, describing the incident.

According to Lee, a netizen allegedly threatened to beat up his older son Daken at his new secondary school during the livestream.

Lee added: "I don't know whether this person is a senior in his new school or just a random person on the internet, but no one threatens my son and gets away with it.

"I have screenshots and (a) video recording of the interaction and I've made a police report. I'm waiting for the investigation officer to get back to me."

Lee is married to Bonita Ma, the founder of Basic Models Management, with whom he has two sons — Daken and Raiden.

Daken recently received his PSLE results and secondary school posting — both of which were documented on their TikTok page.

Lee also urged the public to be mindful about their speech and actions, especially in the online space.

He said: "Just because we post content online doesn't give anyone the right to threaten or hurt us. If you don't like our content, simply swipe away."

"Everyone needs to be responsible for their words and actions online."

Under the Protection from Harassment Act, any individual found guilty of using threatening, abusive, or insulting words against another could face a fine of up to $5,000, jail term of up to six months, or both.

Lee also extended a plea to his son's school and classmates to "help me to look after him".

AsiaOne has contacted Lee for more information.

Netizens' views split

The video, which has since garnered over 119,000 likes, sparked concern amongst netizens.

While many were concerned for Daken’s safety, others criticised his father for prominently featuring his child on social media, citing the potential dangers of online exposure.

One netizen commented: "I hope Daken is ok and the situation is under control."

"This is why you don't record your children and post online, you always will attract unwanted attention," wrote another.

