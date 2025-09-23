Influencer Genie Yamaguchi given electronic tag and curfew for Don Don Donki theft

Singaporean influencer Genie Yamaguchi has been issued an electronic tag and a curfew for stealing over $600 worth of items from supermarket Don Don Donki.

On Tuesday (Sept 23), the 30-year-old was issued a day reporting order (DRO) for three months, according to reports.

DRO is a community-based sentence in Singapore that serves as an alternative to imprisonment.

Offenders are required to report regularly to a day reporting centre for monitoring, counselling and to undergo rehabilitation programmes.

During this period, Yamaguchi will also be required to wear an electronic tag and stay indoors from 10pm to 6am daily.

Yamaguchi's LinkedIn page states that she owns a preserved flower business and serves as marketing head at a dental clinic. Her other social media accounts are since locked or deleted.

According to court documents, she was charged with stealing approximately $628.90 worth of items — including beauty products and bags — from the Don Don Donki outlet at Orchard Central at around 2.30am on Aug 25 last year.

She was with her friend, Cheryl Lee Suet Keay, at the time of the incident.

The pair had allegedly placed items into a shopping cart and left the store without paying, reported Shin Min Daily News.

A staff member on duty later recognised them and alerted the store manager about the suspected theft.

Upon reviewing CCTV footage, the manager confirmed that the items had been taken without payment.

It was reported that Yamaguchi was subsequently arrested at her home on Sept 3 of the same year.

According to The Straits Times, Yamaguchi's lawyer told the court that she had compensated Don Don Donki for the stolen items.

The prosecution had earlier requested an assessment for DRO, noting that she had no prior criminal record.

