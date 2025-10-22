Influencer Kaz Sawyer posts clip of himself 'sneaking' into Marina Bay Sands infinity pool

A foreign influencer's stunt at Marina Bay Sands has gone viral after he claimed to have "sneaked" into the infinity pool, which is accessible only to in-house guests.

Kaz Sawyer, who has 8.7 million followers on TikTok, is known for posting videos involving challenges and stunts such as welding two cars together, and sending a GoPro down a water hole.

In the one-minute video, he is seen trying to access the rooftop garden by sneaking through the entrance, asking hotel guests for help and timing the comings and goings of staff members.

All these attempts fail, but the 24-year-old American then claims to have made reservations at the rooftop bar after speaking with a receptionist who tells him it is the closest he can get to the pool.

He is then seen climbing over a ledge purportedly located near a door that leads directly to the pool.

Captioned "The view made this all worth it... ", the clip, which was posted on Oct 19, had 279,100 views, 24,500 reactions and 353 comments at press time.

'Pretty sure that's illegal': Netizen

Netizens warned the influencer about Singapore's strict laws and that such stunts could get him "prosecuted or banned" by Marina Bay Sands.

"You posted this online," one commented, adding that authorities would "come after you".

"This guy doesn't know," someone commented, pointing out that the Singapore Police Force is actually on TikTok and can view his posts.

However, others were quick to point out that, in all likelihood, "he probably paid already", and was merely acting as if he had not for content.

In response to The New Paper's queries, a Marina Bay Sands spokesperson said in an Oct 22 statement that the resort is aware of the incident. They added that the pool is only for hotel guests and that MBS will take "appropriate measures" against trespassers.

TNP has reached out to Kaz Sawyer for comment.

Editors Note: This story has been updated to include a response from Marina Bay Sands.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.