'You're nothing more than a rat': Singapore influencer 'Mermaid Girl' under probe for alleged dog abuse

A Singapore influencer is being investigated by the authorities after being accused of dog abuse.

Eunice Ng, who goes by the name Mermaid Girl online, had allegedly posted a video to her Telegram account depicting the abuse.

The clip shows a small, white dog cowering while a woman who is off camera berates it for drinking peach tea.

She can he heard saying: "You're nothing more than a rat, okay?"

The woman then hits the dog thrice with audible impact as it recoils.

While the original video can no longer be accessed, it has been reposted to TikTok and Reddit, garnering significant uproar.

Multiple netizens stated that the dog looked "unhealthy" and "malnourished", while others expressed anger for how it was being treated.

Others on TikTok also tagged the authorities to alert them of the case.

Responding to media queries, group director of enforcement and investigation at National Parks Board (NParks) Jessica Kwok said they are aware of allegations that a content creator had mistreated a dog.

Stressing that safeguarding animal welfare is a shared social responsibility, she encouraged members of the public to report suspected cases of animal cruelty online or to the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

Meanwhile, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals told The Straits Times on Dec 18 that it received several reports on the matter and has escalated it to the Animal and Veterinary Service, which is a cluster within NParks.

Alleged sale of vapes

Alongside these allegations, Ng was also accused of selling e-vaporisers via Telegram.

Screenshots of her Telegram stories posted to TikTok claimed that she would take orders from "close clients" whom she trusted.

One screenshot allegedly showed her stating that the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) "didn't manage to catch" her because she had "outsmarted" them.

AsiaOne has reached out to HSA for more information.

[[nid:724768]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com