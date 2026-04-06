Influencer Naomi Neo allegedly groped at Aperia Mall flea market; friends make police report

A police report has been filed after local content creator Naomi Neo was allegedly groped at a flea market in Aperia Mall on Saturday (April 4).

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the 30-year-old said she was at her booth as a vendor at the shopping mall, located in Kallang, when the incident occurred.

Neo said the molester who had been lingering around her booth touched her inappropriately before running away.

Neo's friends who witnessed the incident gave chase and caught up with the culprit. They then reported the matter to the police.

"I considered letting it slide because he was a fan, but I couldn't justify that — especially with so many girls around. If I don't pursue the matter, what's going to stop him from doing it again?" wrote Neo.

She said she was shaken by the incident, adding that she had been looking forward to the flea market as it had been two years since her last such event.

The flea market reportedly ran from 12pm to 7pm on Saturday, and involved Neo selling clothes and bags, with half of sales proceeds set to be donated to charity.

In her post, Neo also highlighted that support from fans is not an excuse to cross boundaries, and expressed hope that such behaviour would not be normalised.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has reached out to Neo for more information.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com