Influencer’s viral body in suitcase prank raises eyebrows: ‘Not funny at all’

An influencer has come under fire from netizens after playing a prank that involved hiding his friend in a suitcase and getting a passer-by to help him place it in his car boot.

Influencer @aimrun — who goes by Imran — posted his now-viral prank on his TikTok and Instagram accounts on July 18.

The one minute and 22 second-long video shows Imran’s friend getting into a black suitcase before Imran zips it up. Imran then runs up to a man in a camouflage t-shirt, asking: “Brother, brother, brother, can help me carry something heavy into my car?”

The man, who appears to be a stranger, follows Imran to his car as the influencer says he had a “bad night” with his friend.

As the two men lift the suitcase up, a moaning sound can be heard coming from the suitcase, stunning the passer-by. Imran tells the voice to “shut up” while guiding the passer-by to place the suitcase in the boot.

The passer-by slowly walks backwards, refusing to help Imran further even as the influencer offers to pay him. It is only when Imran appears to reach for something behind him that the man agrees to continue helping with the suitcase.

Moments later, the man in the camouflage t-shirt calls out for help to another passer-by, clad in a black shirt. The man in black also hears sounds coming from the suitcase and appears alarmed.

Once the suitcase is safely in the boot, both passers-by walk away.

Imran pursues them quickly declares that the entire incident was a prank and that they are being filmed. After the trio place the suitcase back on the ground, Imran’s friend exits and runs off camera.

The two passers-by appear relieved, with one of them saying that they had been scared and panicked as Imran jumps up and down while laughing.

“He got pranked!” Imran exclaims.

“Should i have not reveal it was a prank?😂😭” the influencer, who is known for playing pranks and hosting challenges, asked in his caption.

In response to Stomp’s queries, Imran clarified that the video was filmed in Little India on the first week of June.



“We decided to do this risky prank because we wanted to up the intensity level from what I usually do, which is usually super simple and harmless,” the content creator said.

“It did take a while to find someone (to prank) because we filmed it at 3am intentionally,” Imran added, sharing that the entire process took about an hour.

Netizens slam prank, draw comparisons to recent Thai murder case

The video has already amassed more than 826,000 views, 72,700 likes and 277 comments across both of Imran’s social channels.

Some commenters found humour in the prank, calling it one of Imran’s “most diabolical”.

“LMFAO thats some crazy stuff😂😂” wrote one commenter.

An Instagram user who claimed to be from the US wrote: “watching your video made my morning...”

However, many also criticised Imran for his prank, with some drawing comparisons to a suspected murder case in Pattaya, Thailand, where the body of a 17-year-old girl was found in a suitcase.

An Australian man was arrested and charged with her murder.

“Not funny.. after seeing Thailand suit case victim. Someone could genuinely be like this and others would think its prank,” expressed one concerned TikTok user.

“What if some serial killer actually kill someone but just puts an iPhone there and say it’s a prank,” asked another.

A handful expressed concerns about the safety of Imran’s friend.

“What if the guy in the suit case suddenly suffocated or cant breathe or has a cardiac arrest while this prank is going on?” questioned one user.

Imran told Stomp he understood the “frustrations” surrounding his prank, and “apologised if (people) were taken aback”.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to include the content creator’s comments.

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This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.