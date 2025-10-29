Infrastructure, digitalisation among efforts to address negative impact from JB-Singapore link project: Alvin Tan

Infrastructure improvements, digitalisation and tailored national programmes are some of the measures that will be explored to support local businesses and address concerns about potential negative impacts from the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project.

The RTS Link is a 4km railway shuttle between JB and Singapore, and is targeted to commence passenger service by end of 2026.

Speaking to the media at Marsiling Community Centre on Wednesday (Oct 29) after a RTS link task force engagement session, Minister of State for Trade and Industry and National Development Alvin Tan provided updates on the RTS and ongoing engagement efforts with the community.

"I think many of the feedback that we receive is that people are excited generally about the progress of the RTS link, the conveniences that will bring to residents, particularly in the north," said Tan.

"But there are also some concerns about the impact of spending in particularly shops, businesses, heartland merchants within the north. So we're looking at many of their feedback."

Tan said that since the setting up of the task force in March, there have been multiple engagements across various industry, heartland merchants, government agencies, and trade associations.

In October alone, he noted that five such engagements were conducted, involving about 160 people, including residents, merchants, and trade associations.

He also highlighted some of the initiatives that the Government is already implementing.

"First is on rejuvenating the North. Prime Minister mentioned about this in his National Day Rally. There will be, for example, more flats, more living spaces, more community spaces, more spaces for sports."

He added that efforts are also focused on helping businesses thrive in the area.

"We are looking also at different programmes which will help to promote businesses here in the North — through promotions, digitalisation efforts and municipal initiatives to liven up shops."

He noted that many of the suggestions gathered from engagements revolve around both community and business support programmes and infrastructure improvements.

These include digitalisation and place-making grants, to help businesses, as well as broader national initiatives such as the CDC vouchers and corporate income tax rebates.

Also present were grassroots adviser Hany Soh and Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Zaqy Mohamad, who also highlighted concerns that businesses are facing, including a 30 to 40 per cent decrease in revenue.

"That's the feedback we get from merchants especially hawkers and market stalls. In the past, we used to have much larger crowds," said Zaqy.

