Actor Aloysius Pang dies after sustaining injuries during NZ military exercise: Mindef

The Ministry of Defence said Corporal First Class (NS) Aloysius Pang's condition is critical and he is being managed in the intensive care unit at Waikato Hospital.

[Update, Jan 24]:

Singapore actor Aloysius Pang has died after succumbing to injuries sustained during a military exercise in New Zealand.

According to a statement from Mindef at close to midnight on Wed evening, it said that "Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Operationally Ready National Serviceman, Corporal First Class (National Service) [CFC (NS)] Pang Wei Chong, Aloysius passed away at 2045hrs on 23 January 2019 (SG time) at Waikato Hospital, New Zealand."

[Update, Jan 23, 3.40pm]:

In an update on Wednesday afternoon, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a Facebook post that Corporal First Class (NS) Aloysius Pang's condition "is very serious and presently he needs artificial life support of his lungs, kidneys and heart".

"Even as the doctors do all they can, our prayers go to CFC (NS) Pang to turn this difficult corner, as well as to his family members for strength," Dr Ng added.

Dr Ng said in his post that Dr Teo told him that surgeons and staff at the Waikato Hospital "are doing all they possibly can to keep up the support and improve his condition".

on Facebook Ministry of Defence, Singapore (MINDEF) has put out information about the condition of CFC (NS) Aloysius Pang, who is in... Posted by Ng Eng Hen on Tuesday, 22 January 2019

He added that Dr Teo and the head surgeon responsible for CFC (NS) Pang's care know each other, and have participated in international conferences together.

"This rapport is useful and I told Dr Teo to convey Singapore's appreciation to the doctors and staff there for their untiring efforts, and to let us know if there is anything else they need to help CFC (NS) Pang," said Dr Ng.

[Update, Jan 23]:

In a statement sent to AsiaOne, Ms Karen Yew, head of corporate marketing and communications at Mediacorp, said: "We are very concerned. We're staying in close touch with his manager Dasmond to understand how Aloysius is doing. Our thoughts are with Aloyisus and his family."

[Original article]: Injured actor Aloysius Pang's condition worsens, now in ICU and needs artificial life support

Singaporean actor Aloysius Pang Wei Chong, who was seriously injured during an overseas military exercise in New Zealand last Saturday (Jan 19), required additional surgery after his condition worsened.

In an update on Wednesday morning, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said Corporal First Class (NS) Pang's condition is critical and he is in the intensive care unit.

His surgery was completed on Tuesday at 11.54pm (Singapore time) and it was his third after he was taken to Waikato Hospital in Hamilton, south of Auckland.

CFC (NS) Pang, an armament technician from the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF's) 268th Battalion Singapore Artillery, had been taking part in Exercise Thunder Warrior at the Waiouru training area in New Zealand.

The 28-year-old had sustained injuries to his chest and abdominal areas while repairing a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer, Mindef said previously.

He underwent abdominal surgery at Waikato Hospital on Saturday evening and a follow-up relook operation was completed successfully at 11am on Monday.

Mindef said that Tan Tock Seng Hospital's chief of trauma and acute care surgery, Dr Teo Li Tserng, has been working with the New Zealand medical team to provide the best care for CFC (NS) Pang since arriving in New Zealand on Jan 22 morning.

Mindef and the SAF said they will continue to provide support to CFC (NS) Pang's family, who have flown to New Zealand to be with him.

Exercise Thunder Warrior is an annual artillery live-firing exercise that has been conducted by Singapore and New Zealand since 1997.

This year's exercise, which began on Jan 5 involving over 500 personnel, ends on Feb 2.

Pang, who is currently managed by talent agency NoonTalk Media, is a freelance actor who has worked on Mediacorp projects.

He had been due to start shooting Channel 8 romantic drama My One In A Million next month after Chinese New Year but Mediacorp said on Monday that the role will now be recast to allow him to focus on his recovery. He was slated to be the male lead alongside Carrie Wong and James Seah.

Pang kicked off his acting career at the age of nine and took a break when he was 14. He returned to acting when he was 22 years old.

He was named one of the top 10 most popular male artists at the 2016 Star Awards, and clinched the Best Newcomer Award at the 2015 Star Awards.

The actor had posted on Facebook on Jan 5 about his upcoming reservist duties: "Off to serve our country. Back at the end of the month! May not be able to post much when I'm there," adding "wait for my return" in Chinese.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.