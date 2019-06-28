'Inspired' by Crimewatch episode, three teens decided to rob sex workers

SINGAPORE - To earn fast cash, three teenagers decided to rob sex workers here after one of them recalled watching crime television series Crimewatch which had a segment on a similar offence.

The court heard that Theophileous Jebaraj, 16, John Karan Karunakaran, 18 and a 14-year-old boy were "inspired" to target sex workers as they felt that this was a "safer way of committing robbery".

Court documents did not reveal details about the Crimewatch episode.

The two older teenagers pleaded guilty in court on Friday (June 28) to one count each of committing armed robbery.

The youngest offender, who cannot be named due to his age, was convicted on May 15 but has not been sentenced.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tay Jia En said that Theophileous was sent to the Singapore Boys' Home on Oct 24, 2017 to serve a 18-month sentence for a separate offence, which was not stated in court documents.

He was allowed to temporarily leave the home on Sept 2 last year but failed to return.