Internet claps back with free 'advice' after Singapore teen posts about first-world (grad trip) problems

If you fail to plan, you plan to fail.

Someone tell that to Audrey Chong, a 19-year-old whose sentiments online are quickly gaining traction -- all for the wrong reasons.

Yesterday (Feb 19), the teenager aired her travel-related grievances on Youth.SG's Facebook page, listing out difficulties she encountered on her recent graduation trip to Japan.

Whilst we hope she had a fruitful adventure, it seems like Murphy's law (what can go wrong will go wrong) was at play, because she faced many problems from the onset -- from pre-trip planning to her actual vacation.

They include:

1. Convincing worried parents (to let her or her companions go for the trip, we presume).

2. "Gathering" enough money.

3. Finding friends who will not bail out before the trip (flaky friends are the worst).

4. Google Maps "messing up".

5. Having to share one portable Wi-Fi router with X number of companions whilst on separate routes.

6. (And the mother of all first-world problems for young people nowadays) Waking up on time to catch public transportation.

Alas, it was not all "rainbows and sparkles" for Chong, who ended the post advising against future graduation trips because "no staycation in Singapore will ever prepare you for a trip in a foreign country".

As of writing, her story has garnered over 1,000 reactions, 1,600 shares and 730 comments.

People on the Internet, being helpful as always, decided to put in their two cents.

First, some relayed how the "problems" she faced were minor in comparison to their personal experiences when they were her age (or even younger).

Others offered heartfelt advice. Some though, were a little more savage in their approach.

Several brands even capitalised on the trending topic, offering to give the poor girl a helping hand when it comes to planning her next overseas trip.

On Twitter, the overarching reaction was a collective facepalm at the perceived naivety and sense of entitlement.

on Twitter Me: As Millenials, we should be extremely careful about implying the next generation is spoiled or narcissistic.



Also me: ZERO routers! We had ZERO portable routers! You had to print out the maps you needed ahead of time! — Joe Simons (@joejps84) February 19, 2019

on Twitter Omg so so so so so irritating and privileged lah. Then forever don’t travel lah then 🙄 also... She’s born in the year 2000. I refuse to include her in our ranks Hahahahahah #protectingmyfellow90s — Jans (@jayetuesdaye) February 19, 2019

Even well-known figures weighed in on the issue.

on Twitter What was that I just read? Oh wait. Privilege and entitlement. Yup. — Hossan Leong (@HossanLeong) February 19, 2019

on Twitter 1. Planning with friends requires patience and empathy and compromise.



2. You will face problems, prepare contingency.



3. If you can't wake up, don't.



4. If you're always late, practice being on time for once.



5. How at 19 you can afford to go japan is beyond me.



6. ugh. — nic “stream no space” shields (@nicshields) February 19, 2019

Started by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Youth.SG is a website that covers youth issues and latest trends.

Here's the response by Youth.SG themselves.

