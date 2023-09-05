Internet love scams, money laundering: Police arrest over 300 suspected scammers allegedly linked to $9.4m loss

SINGAPORE — More than 300 suspected scammers and money mules were rounded up during a two-week raid for their alleged involvement in over 1,300 scam cases in which victims reportedly lost more than $9.4 million.

The police said on Tuesday (Sept 5) that 236 men and 93 women, aged between 15 and 70, were arrested during the operation, which took place between Aug 18 and 31.

The suspects are currently assisting in police investigations into their alleged involvement in scams such as those involving e-commerce, Internet love, property rental, investment, jobs, and government official impersonation.

They are being investigated for the alleged offences of cheating, money laundering or providing payment services without a licence.

The offence of cheating carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine, while money laundering carries a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

Operating a business to provide any type of payment service without a licence carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine of up to $125,000, or both.

To avoid being an accomplice to crime, members of the public are advised to reject requests by others to use their bank accounts or mobile lines as they will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes, said the police.

The public can visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688 to find out more about scams.

ALSO READ: 50 Telegram users cheated of $18,000 by scammers posing as known contacts

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.