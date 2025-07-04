'Intimacy was not anything sexual', says man who drove car with lover's husband on bonnet

A man, who drove in a car park with his lover's husband hanging on to the bonnet, testified in court on Friday (July 4) that he had initially dropped the woman off below her home.

"However, I think, erm... yeah. We actually then (went) up to the multi-storey carpark, have some intimacy acts," Chia Hiok Seah told the court.

The "intimacy acts" was not "anything sexual" as the woman, named as Shunyi, was menstruating that day, he reportedly said.

Chia, 50, is accused of causing hurt through a rash act to endanger human life and appearing nude in public on June 29, 2024, at the multi-storey car park Block 278 Compassvale Bow.

The woman's husband had allegedly fallen off the car and suffered injuries including a facial laceration, puncture wound on his face, abrasions over his hand and knee and a scratch on his chest, according to previous media reports.

Chia was allegedly naked with Shunyi in his car, when he came face-to-face with the angry husband. In a moment of panic and fear, he drove off, with the infuriated man clinging onto the vehicle bonnet, reports said.

In court, Chia said that he and Shunyi had been "chatting" in the car, while still nude, when the woman spotted a light, CNA reported.

The pair suddenly heard banging sounds, and Shunyi ducked and asked Chia to "quickly please protect" her and "quickly get out of this place", Shin Min Daily News reported.

The accused said he did not know it was Shunyi's husband until he leaned forward and saw the face of the man allegedly trying to break into the vehicle.

"And I looked into his face, he was red," Chia reportedly told the court. "He was, that kind of anger — trying to kill someone, and it reminded me that he will do something harmful to me. Absolutely, definitely, if by any (way) he can enter, or also harm Shunyi."

He said: "I knew I cannot face this man."

When he attempted to drive off, the enraged husband allegedly "jumped" onto the bonnet and pounded on the windscreen.

"I was actually so afraid at that time. We are not protected at all, not even our clothings. So the windscreen is the barrier only, between him and us," CNA quoted Chia as saying.

The man reversed his car as the husband continued banging on the windscreen and purportedly tried pull out his wiper.

Then, Shunyi reportedly asked Chia not to hurt her husband, to which he replied he will "try not to".

According to Shin Min, the husband had allegedly fallen when Chia stopped his car at the gantry upon seeing that he would not voluntarily get off the bonnet.

Chia also testified in court that the police had contacted him to inform that his lover's husband had told counsellors he wanted to kill Chia, reported the Chinese evening daily.

This led to him being worried for his and his family's safety.

Shunyi is expected to take the stand next for the defence, CNA reported.

If convicted for causing hurt through a rash act endangering human life, Chia may face a jail term of up to one year, or fined up to $5,000, or both.

For appearing nude in a public place, he may be fined up to $2,000, or jailed for up to three months, or both.

