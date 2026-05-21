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Irish baby food recalled over mould, spoilage fears: SFA

Irish baby food recalled over mould, spoilage fears: SFA
The Glenisk Baby Organic Fromage Frais Strawberry with Banana, Vanilla & Oats (4x60g) is currently being recalled by importer Redmart Pte Ltd.
PHOTO: Singapore Food Agency
Eriko LimPUBLISHED ONMay 21, 2026 2:36 AMBYEriko Lim

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has recalled a baby food product imported from Ireland after authorities detected a potential risk of mould growth and spoilage.

In a statement on Wednesday (May 20) night, SFA said it had been notified by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland about the recall of Glenisk Baby Organic Fromage Frais Strawberry with Banana, Vanilla & Oats (4x60g).

As a precautionary measure, SFA directed importer Redmart Pte Ltd to recall the affected products in Singapore.

The implicated product has a use-by date of May 28, 2026, and was manufactured in Ireland.

"Consumers who purchased the product have been advised not to feed it to their children," the agency said.

They also added that "those whose children have consumed these products and are unwell should seek medical advice promptly".

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com

Singapore Food Agency (SFA)recallFood safetyirelandbabies
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