'Irresponsible act': Bedok resident frustrated after box he made to contain flyers not used

They are the bane of many homeowners in Singapore.

One Bedok resident thought he found a way to alleviate the problem but was frustrated.

Tired of flyers littered outside his flat, Stomp contributor Jacob did something about it.

"I've created this letter box specifically for all flyers, notices and adverts that distributors should kindly deposit into," said the Stomp contributor.

"At first, they still slotted the flyer into my metal gate. I thought maybe they are Chinese-educated? So I created another bi-lingual notice."

But to avail. The Stomp contributor shared a photos of a flyer still slotted in his gate and another on the floor.

"It is an irresponsible act as they leave the owner to clear their rubbish when the paper fly all over the place and litter the doorway," lamented the Stomp contributor.

"Please advise what I can do to stop this. Who is going to sweep?"

He said he had contacted the people whose names and numbers are on the flyers.

"I've called up some housing agents three times. They apologised and said they would inform the relevant distributors," the resident told Stomp.

"Yet, this act still continues."

Recently, another Stomp contributor had a different issue with a flyer distributor who took a photo of her flat number after leaving a flyer.

"Won't it be an intrusion of privacy and safety?" asked the Tampines resident.

The property agent who instructed the flyer distributor to take the picture told Stomp: "I don't see how it is an intrusion of privacy to take the unit number. The owner is not in the picture at all."

The Stomp contributor said she has nothing against flyers per se. "I mean, there's no harm in distribution of flyers but do not take images of the units."

