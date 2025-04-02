'Irresponsible parents': Man flips middle finger at driver after near accident with child at City Hall

A man was shown on video giving the middle finger to a driver after he narrowly avoided an accident with a girl, likely to be his daughter, who abruptly crossed the road outside St Andrew's Cathedral near City Hall.

A video of the incident was uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page last week.

In the video, a group of three people, presumably a family, were seen jaywalking across the street.

The man and woman were seen walking ahead and crossing the street while their daughter hesitated to make a move.

She wavered for a few seconds before dashing across to catch up with her parents, unaware that a black car next to her was turning onto the road.

The driver managed to stop in time, avoiding a collision with the girl.

After reaching the other side of the road, the man in green angrily turned around and flipped the middle finger at the driver.

The video has garnered the attention of netizens and sparked debate over his actions.

Many netizens have called him out for his rude behaviour in front of a child.

Netizens also labelled the adults as "irresponsible parents" for crossing the road without ensuring the safety of their child first.

