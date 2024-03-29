'Is this appropriate?' Tourist from China upset after 'humiliating' thumbs-down from MacRitchie TreeTop Walk security officer

One man from China has taken to social media to share about a "humiliating" experience during his recent vacation in Singapore.

The Xiaohongshu user, who goes by the name Haiyatonggua (transliteration), said on March 23 that he went to the MacRitchie TreeTop Walk a few days ago.

He noticed a staff member talking to a group of tourists at the suspension bridge, asking where they were from.

After knowing that they were from Japan, the staffer reportedly exclaimed: "Japan is the best country in the world."

Curious to see if the staff member would react the same way to tourists from other countries, Haiyatonggua passed through the checkpoint at the bridge and said "hi" to him.

"He asked me where I was from," the man said, adding that the staff member simply waved him through after learning he was from China.

But after reviewing the footage of their encounter, Haiyatonggua said he found out that the staff member had given a "thumbs-down" behind his back.

"He did it in front of the Japanese tourists - a gesture to humiliate China and the Chinese people," he added.

In the video, the Japanese tourists were heard laughing while saying "no, no".

Haiyatonggua said that the staff member was entitled to his opinion about China.

"But you are at a place where tourists from many countries pass through, and you use such a strong gesture to express your preferences. Is this really appropriate?" he wondered.

Haiyatonggua said that despite the "disgusting" behaviour from the staff member, he would still recommend Singapore as a travel destination.

Responding to 8world's queries, NParks' director of conservation Lim Liang Jim said that they are aware of the incident involving the security officer's behaviour.

NParks will conduct an investigation into the incident, and also why the staff member was wearing a Singapore Polytechnic T-shirt at that time, he added.

