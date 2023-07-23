'This isn't Shibuya crossing': Boy on kick-scooter nearly hit by oncoming car while illegally crossing busy road junction

Luck was evidently on this young boy's side, as he narrowly escaped getting hit by a car after dashing across a busy junction on his kick-scooter.

The incident happened last Tuesday (July 18) at 3.57pm.

On July 21, Facebook page SGRV Front Man posted dashcam footage of the incident submitted by an anonymous contributor who hoped that the boy's parents could be alerted.

According to the person, the incident happened on North Buona Vista Road towards AYE, at a junction in between the Ministry of Education building and Star Vista.

"He (the boy) scooted across the yellow box, and nearly missed [getting hit by] an oncoming car...The boy has a small build, and it is not surprising that the oncoming car would have missed seeing him," they said, adding it was a "miracle" that he did not get hit.

In the video, the boy in uniform is seen riding his kick-scooter along a pedestrian crossing during a green light.

About halfway through, he turns and cuts diagonally across the junction instead of waiting for the next traffic light.

The owner of the footage can be overheard letting out a gasp as the boy nearly gets run over by an oncoming black car.

In the post, the contributor alleged that the boy is a New Town Secondary School student.

When questioned by Shin Min Daily News, however, the school's principal replied that the boy is not a student of the school.

Based on the uniform the boy was wearing, reporters from the Chinese evening daily then contacted the principal of New Town Primary School but stated in their report that they had yet to receive a reply as of publication.



Netizens, on the other hand, were divided on the incident. While some agreed that the boy was in the wrong, others felt that the driver of the black car should have slowed down.

"Although the kid must be blamed, the driver seemed to not bother to slow down," commented a netizen.

"Omg...even kick-scooters on road now...if no actions are taken to stop all these acts, I think the next thing on the road may be baby walkers," wrote another.

Referring to the popular pedestrian scramble crossing in Japan, one joked: "Is the boy from Tokyo? This isn't Shibuya crossing please."

ALSO READ: Pedestrian dies after being hit by a Traffic Police motorcycle in Hougang

syarifahsn@asiaone.com