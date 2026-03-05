No response yet from Israeli government on Singaporeans allegedly fighting for IDF: Shanmugam

Singapore's query to the Israeli government on allegations of Singaporeans fighting for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has yet to be met with a response, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister of Home Affairs K Shanmugam said in Parliament on Thursday (March 5).

He was answering a supplementary question from Workers' Party MP Dennis Tan, who asked if the Government has sought clarification with Israel on these allegations.

"We have not received a response, and one must understand that there are obviously difficulties that other governments may face in complying with this request," Shanmugam said.

"While it's an offence under Singapore law, and we consider it to be contrary to our national interest, it may not be an offence in Israel, nor may be it an offence in other countries," he added.

Should the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) get "any credible information", action will be taken.

"It doesn't matter to us whether you're fighting for Israel or Ukraine or Russia or some other Middle Eastern country or a terrorist organisation. It's not acceptable, and we will take action if we find you," warned Shanmugam.

On Feb 19, AsiaOne reported that two Singaporeans are purportedly among the more than 50,000 soldiers enlisted in the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) as of March 2025 — 17 months into the Gaza war — who held at least one other citizenship.

The information was obtained by Israeli non-governmental organisation Hatzlacha through the country's Freedom of Information Law. The data obtained by Hatzlacha was first reported by British investigative news portal Declassified UK on Feb 11. Other news outlets subsequently reported the same.

According to the data, one Israeli soldier was listed as a dual Israeli-Singapore national, while another soldier was listed to have multiple nationalities — having at least one other passport alongside his or her Singaporean and Israeli ones.

On Thursday, three MPs — Dennis Tan, Fadli Fawzi and Hazlina Abdul Halim — filed questions on the allegations for Shanmugam. They asked if the claims of Singaporeans fighting for the IDF had been verified, and about punitive actions to be meted out to the perpetrators.

In his reply, Shanmugam said that his ministry has no substantiated information confirming any Singaporean having served in the IDF.

He added that Singaporeans found to have taken up arms in foreign wars will be "dealt with sternly" under the law, while those with multiple passports may be stripped of their Singapore citizenship.

"Our loyalties should only be to Singapore, and we should only ever engage in military action in defence of Singapore," he said.

