Israel's airstrikes on Doha an 'egregious and dangerous action': MFA

Israel's recent airstrikes on Doha are a "blatant violation of the sovereignty of Qatar", said The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Sept 10.

The ministry deemed the airstrikes on Sept 9 an "egregious and dangerous action" that poses a threat to ongoing negotiations on a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza.

Israel had attempted to kill the political leaders of Hamas with an airstrike on Qatari capital Doha on Tuesday (Sept 9), Reuters reported.

Qatar has been acting as a mediator alongside Egypt in talks between Israel and Hamas for a ceasefire in Gaza.

MFA said that Singapore stands in solidarity with Qatar.

Separately, the Singapore Embassy in Doha issued a notice on Wednesday, advising Singaporeans in Doha to "to exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel and crowded areas, and follow the instructions of the local authorities".

They also encouraged Singaporeans to e-register with MFA so that they can be contacted in event of an emergency.

World leaders have also spoken up on the airstrikes, with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul deeming them "unacceptable".

"Israel's strike in Doha not only violates Qatar's territorial sovereignty, but also jeopardises all our efforts to secure the hostages' release," Wadephul said.

US President Donald Trump also said that he was "very unhappy about every aspect" of the Israeli strike, and that it was a decision made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Reuters said.

