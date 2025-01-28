Istana to hold CNY open house on Feb 2

Celebrate Chinese New Year with a full day of live performances and good food at the Istana this weekend.

The Istana will be open to public on Sunday (Feb 2) from 8.30am to 6pm, and visitors can take part in various activities - from Chinese calligraphy and kampung games like five stones to Paralympic sports try-outs for boccia, sitting football and blind football.

Food trucks and stalls will line the compound, as well as merchandise booths selling caps, mugs and more.

Visitors can look forward to a range of dance and musical performances by the Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts' School of Young Talent, Lasalle College of the Arts, University of the Arts Singapore, Nam Wah Opera, Singapore Police Force and NTUC's U-Live.

Self-guided tours of the Istana Villa will also be available for those who are interested in seeing the selection of state gifts presented to Singapore's leaders over the years.

Entry into the Istana grounds will be via the main gate at Orchard Road, with Dhoby Ghaut being the nearest MRT station. Singapore citizens and permanent residents (PRs) can enter for free, while other adults and children aged four to 12 will be charged $20 and $10 respectively.

An additional fee is required to enter the Istana Villa. Singaporeans and PRs will have to pay $2. The price for other adults and children aged four to 12 will be $10 and $5 respectively. Do note that only cashless payments via credit/debit card and QR code will be accepted, and entry may be restricted due to capacity or inclement weather.

All proceeds from the entry fees and merchandise booth will go towards benefitting organisations supported by the President's Challenge.

More information can be found on the Istana's website.

