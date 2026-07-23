First-ever evening outdoor concert at National Day Istana open house on July 26

The Istana will open to the public on July 26 (Sunday) to celebrate National Day, with a first-ever open-air evening concert among the programme line-up.

"This year’s National Day IOH celebrates Singapore’s past, present, and future through shared experiences across sport, heritage and community activities, and music and cultural performances, for all ages and abilities," the President's Office said in a news release on Wednesday (July 22).

The event, which will be held from 9.30am to 8pm, will feature an open-air concert with performances by local artistes and bands Amsden Huang, Shazza, Fourteen Aces and Soft Boiled Eggs from Project #JalanJalan.

Visitors can bring their own mats or field chairs and enjoy the performances on the Istana lawns.

There will also a vibrant lineup of music, dance and cultural performances by students from Lasalle College of the Arts, Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts, Singapore Polytechnic, Madrasah Irsyad Zuhri Al-Islamiah, Madrasah Aljunied Al-Islamiah and Madrasah Wak Tanjong Al-Islamiah.

Those who enjoy sports can try inclusive activities such as boccia, seated floorball, virtual archery and drone football, or take on fitness challenges.

Past and present Team Singapore athletes, including former Lions captain Lim Tong Hai, shuttler Derek Wong, gymnast Lim Heem Wei, karateka Marissa Hafezan, water polo player Sanjiv Rajandra, and para-boccia athlete Jovin Tan, will be present.

Visitors can also share their hopes and aspirations for Singapore at a National Pledge Digital Wall, where Singaporeans can reaffirm their commitments to Singapore in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the national pledge.

They can also show their support for Chingay's Unesco nomination by penning messages at the Chingay: Road to Unesco booth.

Meanwhile, those who wish to explore the Istana's grounds while having fun can look forward to the Istana Stamp Rally.

The activity, suitable for visitors of all ages, invites participants to explore the Istana grounds through a series of fun activities at designated pitstops, collect uniquely designed stamps, and redeem exclusive Istana merchandise upon completion.

Those who have pre-registered for the guided Istana Heritage Tour can tour the Istana grounds during their chosen timeslot between 10.30am and 4pm.

Visitors who have not pre-registered can still do a self-guided tour of the Istana Villa from 9.30am to 5.30am.

There will be food and beverage stalls and merchandise booths at the open house. Only cashless payments — credit or debits cards, QR code — will be accepted.

Visitors can enter the Istana grounds via the main gate at Orchard Road near Dhoby Ghaut MRT station.

Entry may be restricted due to capacity or inclement weather.

Singaporeans, permanent residents, as well as migrant domestic workers accompanying families can enter for free, but all other visitors must pay an admission fee of $20 for adults and $10 per child aged four to 12 years old, via cashless payment.

All proceeds from entry fees and tours are non-refundable and will go towards benefitting programmes supported by the President's Challenge.

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