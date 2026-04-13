Live performances, activities and guided tour at Istana open house on April 19 to celebrate Hari Raya and Labour Day

The Istana will open to the public on April 19 (Sunday) to celebrate Hari Raya season and Labour Day, with cultural performances and hands-on activities among the programme line-up.

"Visitors can look forward to a line-up of musical, choral, and cultural performances that reflect Singapore's multicultural heritage. The programme features familiar classics across generations, alongside performances rooted in Malay and Indian traditions, including dikir barat, Malay dance, Bharatanatyam, and Indian folk dance," the President's Office said in a media release on Monday (April 13).

The event, which will be held from 8.30am to 6pm, will also include performances presented by MacPherson Philharmonic Orchestra, Punggol View Primary School, Singapore Polytechnic, and Voices of Singapore.

Face painting, balloon sculpting and lawn bowling are among the hands-on activities.

Visitors can also explore activity and merchandise booths presented by social service agencies to learn more about their efforts in supporting and uplifting the community.

Those who have pre-registered for the guided Istana Heritage Tour can tour the Istana grounds during their chosen timeslot between 9am and 4pm.

Visitors who have not pre-registered can still explore the Istana grounds, including its architecture, as as well as its flora and fauna, although the main building remains closed for restoration until further notice.

There will be food and beverage stalls and merchandise booths at the open house. Only cashless payments — credit or debits cards, QR code — will be accepted.

Visitors can enter the Istana grounds via the main gate at Orchard Road near Dhoby Ghaut MRT station.

Entry may be restricted due to capacity or inclement weather.

Singaporeans, permanent residents, as well as migrant domestic workers accompanying families can enter for free, but all other visitors must pay an admission fee of $20 for adults and $10 per child aged four to 12 years old, via cashless payment.

All proceeds from entry fees and tours are non-refundable and will go towards benefitting programmes supported by the President's Challenge.

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