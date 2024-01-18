Iswaran resigns as Transport Minister, MP and PAP member amid corruption charges

S. Iswaran has resigned as a Cabinet member and as a member of the People’s Action Party (PAP).

In a press release on Thursday (Jan 18), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that the former transport member also informed him that he was resigning as Member of Parliament (MP) for West Coast GRC.

This was after Iswaran, 61, was charged in court today with multiple offences including corruption and receiving gratification as a public servant.

He pleaded not guilty to 27 charges, including two of corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act, one of obstructing justice and 24 of receiving gratification as a public servant under the Penal Code.

“On Jan 17, Mr Iswaran further informed me that he would return all monies received by way of salary as Minister and allowances as MP from the commencement of the CPIB’s investigations in July 2023,” PM Lee said in the press release.

In a letter addressed to Iswaran on Wednesday (Jan 17), PM Lee wrote: "I am disappointed and saddened that you are leaving politics in these circumstances.

"But it is essential that I deal with such matters rigorously in accordance with the law. It is the right thing to do."

Following Iswaran’s resignation from public office, acting transport minister Chee Hong Tat will be promoted to a full minister, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a separate statement today.

“Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, will concurrently assume responsibility as Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations,” PMO added.

The changes will take effect from today (Jan 18).

This story is developing.

