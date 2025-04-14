'It almost exploded': Passenger recalls close call after Causeway link bus catches fire on AYE

A Causeway Link bus caught fire on the Ayer Rajah Expressway in Jurong East on Saturday (April 12), forcing passengers to evacuate.

A video of the incident was shared on Xiaohongshu, showing passengers standing at a distance while thick smoke billowed from the rear of the bus.

In the video, a male passenger is heard saying that the bus "almost exploded", recalling that it was a close call since they had just boarded.

He captioned the video, describing the experience as "terrifying".

One user wondered how the passengers and bus driver became aware of the fire, to which the person who posted the video first said they were alerted by cars honking behind them, warning them of the danger.

Another video of the incident was also posted on Facebook, showing passengers moving away from the bus as sirens from two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engines are heard in the background.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the SCDF confirmed that it was alerted to a fire along Jurong Town Hall Road at about 9.45pm.

The fire, which involved the engine compartment of a bus, was extinguished by SCDF using a hose reel.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

[[nid:669875]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com