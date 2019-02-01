'Is it because I'm Chinese': Go-Jek passenger gets doxxed in wake of viral video

As with any scandal that makes waves in our little Red Dot, Singaporeans are quick to subject the wrongdoer to the court of public opinion as keyboard warriors become judge, jury and executioner.

The latest controversy to catch the ire of the public?

The female Go-Jek passenger who cried racism.

It all started yesterday afternoon (Jan 31) when Go-Jek driver Kamaruzzaman Bin Abdul Latiff uploaded a video to Facebook showing the heated exchange between the passenger and himself. A dispute over travelling routes quickly escalated into accusations of kidnap, cheating and racism.

on Facebook After few day of thinking. I guess i better to let it out. Pax accuse me of kidnapping her just bcoz of E.R.P..... i... Posted by Kamaruzzaman Bin Abdul Latiff on Thursday, 31 January 2019

Of course, Singaporeans were quick to jump in and criticise the passenger for her entitled and rude behaviour. And as we've come to expect, online vigilantes have taken it upon themselves to expose her private information (a toxic behaviour known as 'doxxing' in this internet age). The woman's name, age, social media accounts and personal pictures were all uncovered - which has, unfortunately, garnered mixed reactions.



Photo: Facebook/Kamaruzzaman Bin Abdul Latiff



Photo: Facebook/Kamaruzzaman Bin Abdul Latiff



Photo: Hardware Zone

Her social media accounts have since been deactivated.

Perhaps it's time to agree that regardless of the situation, doxxing someone is never justified. Let's all try to be classier than that.

On a lighter note, the incident has allowed Singaporeans to try their hand at comedy.

on Facebook use this the next time you get kidnapped Posted by YEOLO on Thursday, 31 January 2019

on Facebook My brain as I was watching the video Posted by SGAG on Thursday, 31 January 2019

In a statement to AsiaOne, a Go-Jek spokesperson replied: "Go-Jek takes all complaints from riders and driver-partners very seriously.

We were able to quickly investigate this incident using the evidence provided and have spoken directly with both parties. A fair outcome has been reached with the driver partner and we are of the view that the matter is now concluded."

