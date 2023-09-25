'It could have been me': Woman with toddler shaken by hoarding board collapsing on shopper at Great World mall

A mother's visit to Great World shopping mall almost ended in disaster after a hoarding board collapsed at the mall's basement.

The woman took to TikTok on Sunday (Sept 24) to document the incident after witnessing the hoarding board collapse on an unwitting shopper.

Shaken by the sight, the woman, who goes by the username Theeagertraveller, wrote in her post: "It could have been me with my toddler if this happened a minute later."

The woman said she asked the shopper if he was okay. "He just brushed it off, including the debris on his hair," she added.

In the video, she urged the mall's management to review CCTV footage of the incident and contact the man for a medical check-up.

"And ensure this doesn't happen again!" she added.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@theeagertraveller/video/7282330090866822402[/embed]

The aftermath of the incident was also captured by another shopper, who sent the footage to SGfollowsall.

In the video, the remnants of the hoarding boards were on the floor, revealing some tables and chairs stacked together.

According to a picture from SGfollowsall's post, the renovations were for a Japanese eatery scheduled to open this month.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CxkfPBWhBh2/?img_index=1[/embed]

The contributor said that it was about 5.20pm when the mall security and police officers were spotted at the scene.

On the same day, another user shared on SGFollowsAll that the hoarding board of a store under renovation at Basement 1 of Great World Shopping mall fell.

"Lucky nobody was injured. The Watsons staff told me that one person managed to dodge the hoardings at that time of the incident."

AsiaOne has reached out to Theeagertraveller and Great World shopping mall for comment.

