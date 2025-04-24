'It is difficult to leave Marine Parade': Tan See Leng thanks residents after surprise move to Chua Chu Kang GRC

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng has penned a heartfelt Facebook post thanking Marine Parade residents for their support for the past five years.

Dr Tan said he's leaving Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC with a "full heart" after a surprise move in the eleventh hour which saw him moved to lead the People's Action Party (PAP) team in Chua Chu Kang GRC.

"It is difficult to leave Marine Parade," said Dr Tan, while reassuring residents that they have been left in good care with the new PAP team comprising Associate Professor Faishal Ibrahim, Seah Kian Peng, Tin Pei Ling and new faces Diana Pang and Goh Pei Ming.

The five-member PAP team for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC was returned unopposed after no other candidates filed nomination papers for the constituency.

"Over the past five years, I have been deeply blessed by your warmth, support, and friendship. Marine Parade is special, and I will cherish the memories we have together," said Dr Tan in his Facebook post posted yesterday afternoon, addressing residents.

He then thanked them for allowing him into their lives.

"From MPS and house visits to weekend kopi chats and community events - every smile, every conversation has meant a great deal to me. I have learned so much from you," he wrote.

Prior to Nomination Day, Dr Tan, 60, had been announced as part of the slate representing PAP at Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC in a press conference on April 20.

Dr Tan then appeared at the PAP's Mountbatten branch in the morning of Nomination Day (April 23), but later showed up at Jurong Pioneer Junior College nomination centre where his candidacy was confirmed for Chua Chu Kang GRC.

"This election is bigger than myself," said Dr Tan in his Facebook post yesterday regarding the move.

"In these uncertain times, it is not about one individual or one team. It is about all of us coming together to face the challenges ahead, and to build a stronger, more united, and more resilient Singapore."

Rematch at Chua Chu Kang GRC

Dr Tan was moved to Chua Chu Kang GRC to replace Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong — the previous anchor minister for Chua Chu Kang GRC — who ended up being fielded in the newly-formed Punggol GRC.

Dr Tan's team comprises former Chua Chu Kang MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, and two new faces, Jeffrey Siow and Choo Pei Ling.

Their opponents are a Progress Singapore Party (PSP) team consisting of S Nallakaruppan, Wendy Low, A’bas Kasmani and Lawrence Pek.

In the last general election, the PAP secured Chua Chu Kang GRC with 58.64 per cent of the vote against the PSP.

