'It finally feels like a university': Students embrace SIT's new Punggol campus

For mechatronics systems student Ian Lim, having access to larger, revamped lab facilities would significantly enhance his learning environment and motivation throughout his curriculum.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the 25-year-old student from the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) shared that his wish has now been realised, thanks to the revamped spaces at the new campus in Punggol.

"I think it really shows SIT's commitment [in] preparing students for the future. Having access to nearby research labs and upgraded facilities gives us the chance to do hands-on work that complements what we learn in class," said the Year 4 student.

Lim, who is in his final year, added that the new labs provide him and his teammates with ample space to test ideas quickly and gain hands-on experience, while preparing them for future research.

'It finally feels like a university'

Located in the heart of the Punggol Digital District (PDD), SIT's new campus - which will officially open on Sept 16 - aims to foster a vibrant learning environment that brings together academia, industry, and the community.

The new campus brings together all six of the school's previous locations in one place, something Lim noted has helped foster a stronger sense of campus identity.

"Now that all the students from different campuses [are here] in Punggol, it makes university life more vibrant — it finally feels like a university," said Lim.

The new campus, which is situated next to JTC Business Park, comprises two plots - the SIT Campus Court that faces the Coney Island waterfront, and the SIT Campus Heart that features the Punggol Heritage Trail.

SIT Campus Heart occupies 4.9 hectares and has four buildings, while SIT Campus Court occupies 4.2 hectares and has six buildings.

The media were given a preview of the new campus on Sept 3 where five of SIT's teaching laboratories were showcased: the Bioprocessing Lab, Human Performance Lab, Power and Energy Lab, Applied Research Lab, and a centre for a joint AI research initiative with Nvidia.

Lab spaces at SIT have also expanded by 200 percent to enhance the learning environment, with design elements aimed at deepening applied learning while supporting upskilling efforts, said the school.

In addition to upgraded laboratories, the university also features new collaborative spaces for students — the PDD Campus Boulevard, an 800 m pedestrian street adjacent to the new Punggol Coast Mall, and the elevated 2 km Collaboration Loop that links SIT buildings and companies in JTC business park.

Collaborative, smart, and sustainable

Speaking to the media, Gerry Wee Hwee Joon, associate vice president for estates at SIT, shared that beyond collaborative spaces, the campus is designed to be a living lab that supports sustainability, learning and research.

With a student population of about 11,000, the entire campus is equipped with more than 20,000 sensors that enable smart technologies to enhance campus operations and improve resource efficiency.

These campus-wide sensors help optimise energy usage, while passive displacement ventilation has been introduced as an eco-friendly alternative to traditional air-conditioning systems.

Sustainability efforts also include adherence to Green Mark building standards, the implementation of a multi-energy microgrid, and district cooling systems.

To support active learning in conjunction with online learning, SIT has also improved its teaching facilities.

Room dimensions and layouts have been redesigned to better support interactive, and hands-on learning experiences.

Better learning experience

Speaking to AsiaOne, Elly Sabrina Binte Suhaimi, a communications and digital media student, shared that the redesigned classrooms and facilities have supported her learning experience.

"The new classrooms are really collaborative spaces because the tables are [arranged] in groups, with a display where we can share our thoughts or connect it to our laptops to discuss from there" said the 24-year-old.

Elly added that, aside from the facilities, the university's professors encourage students to network with neighbouring companies to explore internship opportunities.

"One of our professors does try his best to let us collaborate with some companies and let us network with them. This [allows] us to have to opportunity to get internship with them," said Elly.

