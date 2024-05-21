'It happened so fast and abruptly': 3 passengers hurt after bus crashes into parked trailer truck in Ang Mo Kio

He was on his way to visit his wife at a nursing home, but ended up with injuries and in a wheelchair when the bus he was on got into an accident.

Wu, 77, is one of three commuters who were hurt after SBS Transit bus service 265 rammed into a trailer truck parked by the roadside along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 at around noon on Monday (May 20), reported Shin Min Daily News.

Speaking to Shin Min at the hospital, Wu recounted: "It happened so fast and abruptly, I couldn't react in time and got flung out of my seat."

After taking a tumble to the ground, he said he experienced pain all over his body. He could not walk and needed a wheelchair to get around.

He added that there were seven or eight passengers on board the bus, which is a feeder service in Ang Mo Kio.

The impact shattered the front windshield and dislodged the bumper. The driver's dashboard also reportedly cracked and the steering wheel came loose.

According to the Chinese evening daily, another male passenger in his 60s sustained a bruise on his right elbow.

A female passenger in her 60s was also injured. She was about to sit when the crash made her lose her balance.

The fall caused her to bleed, which left blood stains along the bus aisle. She suffered a cut at the corner of her left eye, abrasions on her left hand and bruises on her wrists.

She visited the hospital on her own after the accident, reported Shin Min.

The police told AsiaOne that they were alerted to the accident at around 12.15pm.

Two male passengers, aged 61 and 77, were conveyed conscious to the hospital. Investigations are underway.

A spokesperson for SBS Transit told Shin Min that the injured woman received outpatient treatment at the hospital.

The bus operator has contacted her family to express their concern and wish her a speedy recovery.

AsiaOne has reached out to SBS Transit for more information.

