'It was clumsy, hurtful, insensitive': Ong Shunmugam founder sorry for saying Chinese women 'progressed faster' than others

Local fashion designer Priscilla Shunmugam apologised on Friday (March 25) after she was called out for making insensitive comments on women of different races.

"Chinese women have progressed significantly faster and further as compared to their Malay and Indian counterparts," she said in a video clip posted on social media on Thursday.

Her research showed Chinese women were "the first Asian women to shake hands with men" and were quick to adopt Western dressing, Shunmugam added in a discussion on Singapore's contemporary fashion identity.

"When I play around with the cheongsam, I find that I can have more fun and that Chinese women are more receptive".

The clip, an excerpt of a talk organised by the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) last year, was posted on Instagram page Kebaya.societe this week and sparked online backlash against the Chinese-Indian fashion designer.

Calling Shunmugam's remarks on Malays and Indians a "false narrative", the page administrator said: "Progressive is a mental state of mind — not physical."

"I actually find your response coming from a woman to be incredibly sexist, reducing physical touch as 'progression', and undermining the efforts of women who have progressed who do not fit into your definition of 'progressive'".

Other netizens chimed in, questioning Shunmugam's definition of progression.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

It was clumsy, hurtful, insensitive: Shunmugam

A day after the clip was posted, Shunmugam apologised for her comments.

"During the Q&A session, I was asked why the cheongsam is a recurring silhouette in my work. I ought to have been crystal clear with my answer and I acknowledge that it was clumsy, hurtful and insensitive. It was also uncharacteristic of the narratives championed in my work," the 40-year-old told The Straits Times.

"I'm rightly being held accountable for what I said and I apologise unreservedly for the comments I made."

Following the public backlash, ACM removed the original video uploaded last September, acknowledging oversight on its part.

"ACM respects the views of individuals but if views are controversial or sensitive remarks were made, our moderator should have done better in getting our guest speaker to clarify them," said ACM director Kennie Ting on Friday.

"There was a lack of experience and an oversight on our part in managing and reviewing every recorded live-stream. We sincerely apologise for this, and will improve our processes of managing our live-streamed talks and online content moving forward".

claudiatan@asiaone.com