'It was gusty and shifty': Max Maeder overcomes harsh weather to win Asian title

While Typhoon Pulasan may have wreaked havoc in China last week, it didn't stop Max Maeder from claiming his second title in as many races.

The 18-year-old was declared the winner on Sept 22 (Sunday) after the medal series was called off due to strong winds, as he had won eight of the 12 races in the opening series between Sept 20 and 21.

The Straits Times reported that winds exceeded 60kmh and reached gale level on the Beaufort scale.

In doing so, the Paris 2024 bronze medalist reclaimed the Formula Kite Asian Championships title which he last won in 2022. He also won 9,800 yuan (S$1,800).

China's Zhang Haoran and Wu Jiangang finished second and third respectively. Defending champion Huang Qibin finished sixth.

'It was gusty and shifty'

The opening series, scheduled for Sept 19 (Thursday), had to be postponed as Typhoon Pulasan made landfall the same day.

According to Chinese state media Xinhua, the maximum wind force (near its centre) reached 25m per second when it struck Daishan Country in Zhejiang province, where the race was held.

"It was gusty and windy", Maeder told the International Kitefoiling Association media in an interview after the opening series.

"Sometimes the kite would collapse and you would have to be careful", he added.

Maeder will next head to Cagliari in Italy for the KiteFoil World Series from Oct 1 to 5.

