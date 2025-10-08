'It was in a lot of pain': Dog in Serangoon dies in hit-and-run after neighbour says she saw it roaming freely

A dog died in a hit-and-run accident in Serangoon on Monday (Oct 6), after its owner had allegedly allowed it to roam freely.

In a Facebook post uploaded on Oct 6, a neighbour who recognised the dog said the accident occurred along Serangoon Avenue 1, outside Serangoon Terrace.

A video shared in the post showed animal paramedics performing CPR on the dog, which appeared unresponsive.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the neighbour, who wished to be known only as Adeline, said she was walking her two dogs at around 11.40pm when the incident happened.

"As I was walking, I heard a loud thud, like something had fallen, and saw a van, so I thought something might have fallen from the vehicle," she said.

She added that as the van drove off, she noticed something lying on the road and felt that something was amiss.

"I decided to head back to check what was on the road, and I saw what seemed like a pool of blood. That's when I realised it was a dog that had been involved in a hit-and-run," she said.

"Blood was coming out from the side of his face as it was gagging, and it was in a lot of pain."

Adeline said that the dog was named Tony and was believed to be around 14 and 20 years old.

She added that another neighbour, who was also walking his dog, witnessed the incident and called the Royal Animal Rescue (RAR).

During the call, the paramedics guided them on how to perform CPR on the dog.

After about 15 minutes, Adeline said the animal ambulance arrived and pronounced the dog dead at around 12.05am due to "massive skull fracture".

Dog had previously roamed freely

Adeline said that before the RAR team left, they advised her to call the police to report the incident.

Recognising the dog, which she claims had previously roamed freely, Adeline said she decided to knock on some neighbours' doors to locate the dog's owner to inform them while waiting for the police to arrive.

"This is not the first time I have seen the dog roaming freely. The last time was around March 2024, so I knew the owner couldn't be staying too far from the accident site," she said.

Adeline claimed that an elderly man believed to be the dog's owner initially denied ownership but later confessed after the police arrived.

She said that she hopes raising Tony's story will help more people understand the dangers of letting their dogs roam freely and the consequences of such actions.

AsiaOne had reached out to the police, NParks and RAR for comments.

