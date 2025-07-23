'It was the right thing to do': SBS bus captain returns missing wallet containing $2,400, work permit to distressed passenger

What started as a routine trip for a bus captain turned into a heartwarming act of integrity when he returned a missing wallet to a distressed passenger.

In a Facebook post on Monday (July 21), SBS Transit shared the incident involving bus captain, Tan Chiy Ping, who had just completed his shift for Service 138 at Ang Mo Kio Interchange.

While inspecting the bus, he discovered a wallet that had been left behind.

Inside it was the passenger's work permit and $2,400 in cash.

At that time, Senior Assistant Interchange Supervisor Nithyananthan Palne (Nathan) noticed an anxious passenger who reported to the Passenger Service Office that his wallet was missing.

Nathan then quickly confirmed the bus' location with the Operations Control Centre and took the man there, in hope of retrieving the lost items.

Fortunately, they were able to locate the passenger's belongings, which were then returned to him.

Tan said that he could empathise with the passenger, having experienced similar situations himself.

"It was the right thing to do. I've lost my wallet before, so I know exactly how it feels," said Tan.

Nathan added that the passenger was "extremely grateful," as the money was intended for his family back home.

The passenger reportedly thanked the duo repeatedly for their help.

SBS Transit also commended the pair, noting that a simple act of honesty can have a profound impact, describing it as "integrity in action".

In the comments section of the post, several netizens praised Tan and Nathan for their actions.

One user commented that people like Tan and Nathan "make a huge difference", while another remarked that such honesty is truly appreciated.

AsiaOne has reached out to SBS Transit for more information.

